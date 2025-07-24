- added further quest and character handling for later stages of Perished City

- fixed a few issues with quest progress in the Perished City

- added and updated some dialogue

- added a few pre-existing crafting recipes to the market in Perished City

- various other minor improvements to the Perished City

- added fix for granting access to mind items if missing due to old savegame

- restrict implants etc. to buying once (singleplayer)

- when accessing permanent player storage, show player inventory Items and Body Items instead of Resources

- improved checking for dialogue option freshness

- co-op: fixed Seneschal spawning multiple times in later area

- co-op: allow delivering field unit to Ira from other character without item

- fixed not being able to deconstruct a few items

- fixed some dialogue options not showing as fresh despite quest consequences

- fixed some internal asset handling which affected localization mods and caused various sorts of rare logic bugs

- fixed boss sometimes sliding instead of showing correct animation

- fixed a lingering threat issue for turrets

- fixed rare crash in Tower locations

- fixed rare crashes in boss fights

- fixed crash due to long error message from failed loading

- fixed a memory leak

- additional minor bug fixes and improvements