- added further quest and character handling for later stages of Perished City
- fixed a few issues with quest progress in the Perished City
- added and updated some dialogue
- added a few pre-existing crafting recipes to the market in Perished City
- various other minor improvements to the Perished City
- added fix for granting access to mind items if missing due to old savegame
- restrict implants etc. to buying once (singleplayer)
- when accessing permanent player storage, show player inventory Items and Body Items instead of Resources
- improved checking for dialogue option freshness
- co-op: fixed Seneschal spawning multiple times in later area
- co-op: allow delivering field unit to Ira from other character without item
- fixed not being able to deconstruct a few items
- fixed some dialogue options not showing as fresh despite quest consequences
- fixed some internal asset handling which affected localization mods and caused various sorts of rare logic bugs
- fixed boss sometimes sliding instead of showing correct animation
- fixed a lingering threat issue for turrets
- fixed rare crash in Tower locations
- fixed rare crashes in boss fights
- fixed crash due to long error message from failed loading
- fixed a memory leak
- additional minor bug fixes and improvements
Update 0.14.3
Update notes via Steam Community
