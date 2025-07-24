 Skip to content
Major 24 July 2025 Build 19343113 Edited 24 July 2025 – 12:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

DLC1部分boss战bug修复

(1).修复了穿刺公战败后无法再次挑战的bug

(2).修复了白花战败后无法再次挑战的bug

新增DLC1单独重置功能

(1).在击败拜摩区域的最终boss后，可以在可能性的车站的水晶旁，与绯红女神雕像互动，重置DLC1的所有内容。（目前尚在测试中，如果使用此功能后发现bug请及时汇报给作者。）

Windows Simplified Chinese Depot 1987481
