DLC1部分boss战bug修复
(1).修复了穿刺公战败后无法再次挑战的bug
(2).修复了白花战败后无法再次挑战的bug
新增DLC1单独重置功能
(1).在击败拜摩区域的最终boss后，可以在可能性的车站的水晶旁，与绯红女神雕像互动，重置DLC1的所有内容。（目前尚在测试中，如果使用此功能后发现bug请及时汇报给作者。）
