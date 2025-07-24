 Skip to content
24 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

newly added:

·A girl playing a harp appeared at the forest people settlement (the function is still in production, I downloaded some audio of individual harp strings strung from Freesound, and each time one of them is randomly played, although it does not form a complete melody, it maintains a strong randomness)

·Added sharpening sound effects to the blacksmith in the Viking village

Bug fix:

·Fixed a bug where the rain particles were misaligned: it seemed like I accidentally moved the position of the rain particles while editing, causing the raindrops to disappear before they hit the ground (I only suddenly noticed this while recording the harp gif today, you may find the problem from gif.. 😅）

Changed files in this update

