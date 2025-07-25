 Skip to content
25 July 2025 Build 19343054 Edited 25 July 2025 – 09:52:35 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, everyone. We have just released a new update. The main contents of this update are as follows:

  1. Adjusted the distribution method of Spirit Essence, and will provide compensatory distribution to players who have met the distribution - criteria in the past.

  2. Reduced the difficulty of the first - level of each difficulty.

  3. Other bug fixes and multilingual optimizations.

For the detailed information of this optimization, please see:

  1. Optimization of multi-language adaptation

  2. Optimization of multi-language display logic

  3. Fixed the issue where an extra placeholder card appears when the store refreshes too quickly

  4. Fixed the issue where you can attach a treasure tile for the second time even if you don't have enough gold at the Treasure Altar

  5. Fixed the issue where the mahjong tutorial sound is too loud

  6. Optimized the display of official banned figurines

  7. Fixed the issue where you can exploit gold coins by skipping with Piggy Bank + Black Impermanence

  8. Fixed the issue where the banned figurine scheme is not saved when re-entering the game

  9. Optimized the interactions and prompts related to banned figurine schemes

  10. Optimized the display of character unlocking difficulty

  11. Added a feature where the team page can automatically select the last used character

  12. Added a language selection feature before the game PV

  13. Regardless of difficulty, you will definitely get 1 Essence for each chapter boss defeated, and 4 Essences for completing the game

  14. Except for difficulty 0, each character will get a first-clear reward for each difficulty, and the first-clear reward is 1 Essence

  15. Retroactive distribution of Essences for previously cleared difficulties

  16. Modified the unlocking conditions for Aqi Horse-face and Chowbo

  17. Added level indicators and progress to the boss preview page

  18. Fixed the issue where Cremains Tea is ineffective

  19. Fixed the issue where the eat/pong panel doesn't disappear and can still be clicked after listening to the tiles

  20. Added the consecutive winning feature

  21. Fixed the issue where Diting's active skill causes a freeze

  22. Fixed the issue where the game freezes when drawing the last tile in some cases

  23. Modified Aqi Horse-face's active skills at levels 2 and 3

  24. Fixed the issue where you can't hover over figurines in the game with ctrl

  25. Fixed the issue where the sound effect is sometimes too loud in the game

  26. Optimized the issue where Nesting Egg doesn't give itself when opened

  27. Optimized the effect performance of Lotus Casket and Bounty Jar

Changed files in this update

Depot 3444021
