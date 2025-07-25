Hello, everyone. We have just released a new update. The main contents of this update are as follows:
Adjusted the distribution method of Spirit Essence, and will provide compensatory distribution to players who have met the distribution - criteria in the past.
Reduced the difficulty of the first - level of each difficulty.
Other bug fixes and multilingual optimizations.
For the detailed information of this optimization, please see:
Optimization of multi-language adaptation
Optimization of multi-language display logic
Fixed the issue where an extra placeholder card appears when the store refreshes too quickly
Fixed the issue where you can attach a treasure tile for the second time even if you don't have enough gold at the Treasure Altar
Fixed the issue where the mahjong tutorial sound is too loud
Optimized the display of official banned figurines
Fixed the issue where you can exploit gold coins by skipping with Piggy Bank + Black Impermanence
Fixed the issue where the banned figurine scheme is not saved when re-entering the game
Optimized the interactions and prompts related to banned figurine schemes
Optimized the display of character unlocking difficulty
Added a feature where the team page can automatically select the last used character
Added a language selection feature before the game PV
Regardless of difficulty, you will definitely get 1 Essence for each chapter boss defeated, and 4 Essences for completing the game
Except for difficulty 0, each character will get a first-clear reward for each difficulty, and the first-clear reward is 1 Essence
Retroactive distribution of Essences for previously cleared difficulties
Modified the unlocking conditions for Aqi Horse-face and Chowbo
Added level indicators and progress to the boss preview page
Fixed the issue where Cremains Tea is ineffective
Fixed the issue where the eat/pong panel doesn't disappear and can still be clicked after listening to the tiles
Added the consecutive winning feature
Fixed the issue where Diting's active skill causes a freeze
Fixed the issue where the game freezes when drawing the last tile in some cases
Modified Aqi Horse-face's active skills at levels 2 and 3
Fixed the issue where you can't hover over figurines in the game with ctrl
Fixed the issue where the sound effect is sometimes too loud in the game
Optimized the issue where Nesting Egg doesn't give itself when opened
Optimized the effect performance of Lotus Casket and Bounty Jar
