[list]
Patch 1.0.65
Update notes via Steam Community
Bugs
[list]
Freezeup on save game load (Luke) - manifested as your turn and yet the game does not respond to any action requests. [*] Possible fix for ‘'NoneType' object has no attribute 'find_immediate_LdrI'’ (Luke) -we’ll see.
[list]
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 887492
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update