 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 July 2025 Build 19343002 Edited 24 July 2025 – 13:09:50 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi All,

A new patch, mostly with a few bugfixes. Thanks for reporting!

Version 0.10.4 [24/7/2025]

Changed

  • Updated Envenom description


Fixed

  • Visual issue where cards added during a battle would overlap guide widgets
  • Issue where evaporating, recurring spells would not work properly
  • Issue where Menace specialization could cause a critical error
  • Issue where Netherworld could give more essence than intended


Balancing

  • Reduced Dream of Fortune theme essence gain from +800% to +600%
  • Reduced Netherworld tier 3 essence gain from +100% to +75% and tier 4 from +150% to +100%
  • Slightly reduced last boss battle essence reward, but increased normal and elite essence reward

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2749691
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2749692
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link