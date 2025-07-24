A new patch, mostly with a few bugfixes. Thanks for reporting!
Version 0.10.4 [24/7/2025]
Changed
- Updated Envenom description
Fixed
- Visual issue where cards added during a battle would overlap guide widgets
- Issue where evaporating, recurring spells would not work properly
- Issue where Menace specialization could cause a critical error
- Issue where Netherworld could give more essence than intended
Balancing
- Reduced Dream of Fortune theme essence gain from +800% to +600%
- Reduced Netherworld tier 3 essence gain from +100% to +75% and tier 4 from +150% to +100%
- Slightly reduced last boss battle essence reward, but increased normal and elite essence reward
Changed files in this update