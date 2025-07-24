Hello there, Ship Graveyard Players! 👋

We are very excited with the release of the Fishing Boats DLC today! 👇

Here are the patch notes! 👇

Optimization improvements



Graphic tweaks



Collision fixes



Improved lighting in certain areas



Fixed object collision issues



Fixed disappearing DLCs when launching the game via shortcut



Improved prop physics



Fixes based on your feedback from all DLCs



Work done using crash logs you sent



Sound improvements



However, this is not all we want to give.During all this time we also wanted to prepare something for you. For months you have given uson how you see Ship Graveyard 2 and what aspects of the game you want improved.We agree with many of your voices and weSo here it is! 🔥An update for all of Ship Graveyard 2 players,Want to know the details?Excited? See you out in the ship graveyard, we have a bunch of ships to take on! ⚓A lot of the voices we heard came from our discord channel, so how about join us and take part in it? 💬See you on the shore!Ship Graveyard 2 Team