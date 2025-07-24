Hello there, Ship Graveyard Players! 👋
We are very excited with the release of the Fishing Boats DLC today! 👇
However, this is not all we want to give.
During all this time we also wanted to prepare something for you. For months you have given us enormous feedback on how you see Ship Graveyard 2 and what aspects of the game you want improved.
We agree with many of your voices and we decided to take action. 😎
So here it is! 🔥
An update for all of Ship Graveyard 2 players, giving you a bunch of quality of live improvements you asked for.
OUT RIGHT NOW!
Want to know the details?
Here are the patch notes! 👇
- Optimization improvements
- Graphic tweaks
- Collision fixes
- Improved lighting in certain areas
- Fixed object collision issues
- Fixed disappearing DLCs when launching the game via shortcut
- Improved prop physics
- Fixes based on your feedback from all DLCs
- Work done using crash logs you sent
- Sound improvements
Excited? See you out in the ship graveyard, we have a bunch of ships to take on! ⚓
A lot of the voices we heard came from our discord channel, so how about join us and take part in it? 💬
See you on the shore!
Ship Graveyard 2 Team
Changed files in this update