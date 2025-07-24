 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19342900
Fixed an issue where the Sleepwalker sometimes wouldn’t appear

Corrected some text errors

Adjusted so soldiers can now respawn

The infinite black screen when entering rooms may not be fully resolved yet

Improved loading logic with several changes:

If a new location is set but no spawn point is found, a default spawn point will now be forcibly assigned instead of skipping creation

Changed from generating player class based on save data to always spawning a fixed designated class

Clients with corrupted saves will now be forcibly loaded into a fresh save

