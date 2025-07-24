Fixed an issue where the Sleepwalker sometimes wouldn’t appear



Corrected some text errors



Adjusted so soldiers can now respawn



The infinite black screen when entering rooms may not be fully resolved yet



Improved loading logic with several changes:



If a new location is set but no spawn point is found, a default spawn point will now be forcibly assigned instead of skipping creation



Changed from generating player class based on save data to always spawning a fixed designated class



Clients with corrupted saves will now be forcibly loaded into a fresh save