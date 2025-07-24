Fixed an issue where the Sleepwalker sometimes wouldn’t appear
Corrected some text errors
Adjusted so soldiers can now respawn
The infinite black screen when entering rooms may not be fully resolved yet
Improved loading logic with several changes:
If a new location is set but no spawn point is found, a default spawn point will now be forcibly assigned instead of skipping creation
Changed from generating player class based on save data to always spawning a fixed designated class
Clients with corrupted saves will now be forcibly loaded into a fresh save
Attempt to fix infinite black screen during loading (v1.1.4.4)
Update notes via Steam Community
