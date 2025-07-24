Patch notes:
- Fixed an issue with car collisions related to the save system and the lift
- Fixed a bug where worker sound effects would not play after loading a game
- Improved dialog box rendering - it is no longer covered by key tooltip hints
- Fixed an issue where wrecks did not display the correct pin after being taken over by the player
- Improved tire display in repair mode
- Added a safeguard preventing the player from selling the starting car until all related quests are completed
In today's devlog, we want to tell you a bit more about a new feature you'll be seeing soon in the game.
Yesterday's entry gave you a sneak peek of the parts ordering app, and today we're introducing the delivery system.
Unlike the in-person store, the online parts shop is open 24/7 and offers express delivery.
The cost of such an order is $500, so it’s a good idea to plan your purchases carefully to avoid overspending 🙂
Once you place an order, a courier heads your way.
They’ll stop in front of your workshop and wait for you to collect your packages.
All you have to do is interact with the boxes - this will activate the carrying mode, which you might already know from moving the radio or the ladder.
You can:
- place the package anywhere in your workshop,
- unpack items directly into your inventory,
- or unpack directly into your storage.
To unpack directly into storage, enter the storage room while holding the package and press the same button used to transfer items to your inventory.
The difference is that, while in the storage area, the UI will automatically detect the context and switch to unpacking into storage.
