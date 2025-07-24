Hello Inmates!

Thank you everyone for your support and feedback!

Here are the details of this update:

Optimization and adjustments：

Soda can now be consumed in batches; A new prompt for the steps to claim the Supporter Pack DLC has been added to the main menu; The option to apply for a psychiatric evaluation from Dr. Beth has been adjusted, and it has been moved to the same floor as the injection. It will no longer disappear after chatting; The use of the inspection doors on both sides of the pipe area has been optimized. You can now unlock and enter and exit freely from the Recreation Yard; Changed the jumping conditions of the jump point at the Recreation Yard's sewers. Now you can perform the jump challenge when the power is off;

Fix

Fixed the issue where the rooftop jailbreak might fail to trigger the action of hiding the glider component; Fixed the issue that Black Panther did not receive the betting point bonus after buying 10 lottery tickets; Fixed the issue that the infinite mode of "Mineworld" could not be played in segregation; Fixed the issue that Thomas and Bill behaved abnormally when bathing in the bathroom at night on D19; Fixed the issue that the seating arrangement of prisoners in the church was wrong in the afternoon on D19; Fixed the issue that there was a chance that the animation could be triggered and the opponent could not fall to the ground after being defeated in battle;

If you come across any issues, please let us know by filling out our bug report form. Your feedback is crucial in helping us improve the game and ensure your prison escape experience is as smooth and thrilling as possible.