- Disable offline versus
- Disable online ranked options
- When starting a game for online lobby, show error if two users are on the same internet network
- Fix Training mode where it only plays the char select song
- Main Menu music does not play when exiting a Combo Trial
- Gem Singular during Gem Cosmo to end the Cosmo (instead of using 50% Gem meter)
- Four songs from artist AutoMattock (1 main menu, 1 char select, and 4 fight). Update Credits
- Add song attribution on startup and main menu somewhere in the UI
- Combo Trial to pick a random stage
- If combo trial is not at first input but hasn't proceeded in 3 seconds, reset
- Show error when selecting Sin AZ combo trials
- Swap order of Offline options
- Title screen says name of the game
- Update Command List's "Common Actions" to have the "Movement" section on top and have a row for "Target Change"
July 24, 2025 - Update
Update notes via Steam Community
