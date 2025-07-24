 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19342754 Edited 24 July 2025 – 12:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Disable offline versus
  • Disable online ranked options
  • When starting a game for online lobby, show error if two users are on the same internet network
  • Fix Training mode where it only plays the char select song
  • Main Menu music does not play when exiting a Combo Trial
  • Gem Singular during Gem Cosmo to end the Cosmo (instead of using 50% Gem meter)
  • Four songs from artist AutoMattock (1 main menu, 1 char select, and 4 fight). Update Credits
  • Add song attribution on startup and main menu somewhere in the UI
  • Combo Trial to pick a random stage
  • If combo trial is not at first input but hasn't proceeded in 3 seconds, reset
  • Show error when selecting Sin AZ combo trials
  • Swap order of Offline options
  • Title screen says name of the game
  • Update Command List's "Common Actions" to have the "Movement" section on top and have a row for "Target Change"

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3897871
