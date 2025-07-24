UPDATES
- Improvements to networking regarding picking up/dropping items that lead to unexpected bugs to occur with the action bar.
- Improved response times for clients when performing pickup/drop interactions with items.
- Improved Session Security to further prevent "unwanted guests” from joining lobbies.
- Reworked Password security with better authentication to further prevent bypassing. Whether players join via steam direct invite or in-game invite, a password screen will prompt prior to joining.
- Increased the range of the Flamethrower.
FIXES
- Fixed an issue where clients picking up or dropping a 1-hander while swapping different items on their action bar could experience a false swap where the item doesn’t spawn at the correct slot leaving the previous slot bugged, preventing further attempts to switch to that slot.
- Fixed an issue where if Greed attempted to steal an item from a client just as the client swapped items to avoid having it stolen, the player’s item could be duped or a “ghost item” could persist on the action bar.
- Fixed an issue where the Better Boombox and Ultimate Boombox were turned off when picked up into the current action bar slot.
- Fixed an issue with a small hole in Darkwood where players could fall through the ground.
- Fixed an issue with the positioning Ghoul Bat while held.
