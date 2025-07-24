Survivors,



The full release of Endzone 2 is here – and with it comes a whole new challenge: Raiders have entered the wasteland! For the first time, enemy convoys threaten your settlements with coordinated zone attacks, devastating artillery strikes, and daring resource raids. Every encounter is a high‑stakes battle – defend your people to claim victory, or watch raiders escape with your hard‑earned supplies.



We have a little gift for you



As a heartfelt thank you for your incredible support during Early Access and beyond, we're giving away a special piece of the journey: the Endzone 2: Campfire Sessions Soundtrack. This special soundtrack features five atmospheric songs that have, until now, only been heard in our trailers.

The soundtrack is free for everyone who owns Endzone 2—whether you've been with us from the start or just joined at release. It should appear automatically in your library (for some it's already there, for others it might take a day or two).

The offer is available until two weeks after release, so make sure to claim your copy in time.



From all of us: thank you. ❤️







Update Highlights Breakdown

Raiders are back

→ Raiders now roam and terrorize the wastelands

Combat mechanics

→ To secure your settlement, vehicles can be equipped with weapons

New buildings

→ Bunker, Monument to Defense, Decontamination lab

New items

→ New items have been added to stand a chance against raiders

New and updated expeditions

→ Expedition that has new items to loot, and to further enhance infrastructures

Audio Update

→ New voiceovers, rabble sounds, attack barks and feedback lines

Audio: Added new voiceovers, rabble sounds, and attack barks.

Audio: Added new VO feedback for vehicle destruction and spawning.

Audio: Implemented settler click barks for zone attacks.

Buildings: Added a bunker building that can be placed in the badlands using the Pioneer in order to defend territory against raiders. In order for bunkers to work they need to be equipped with a weapon item.

Buildings: Buildings in the badlands can now be repaired with Iron Tools using the Pioneer.

Buildings: Added a new monument that can be unlocked through a side mission that focusses on defeating raiders.

Buildings: Added Decontamination lab that produces decontamination kits.

Expeditions: Added new expeditions where weapon items can be found.

Expeditions: Added a new expedition that provides electricity when completed.

Expeditions: Resource mines in the badlands now profit from electricity networks.

Items: Added various weapon items that can be found on expeditions or purchased at trading posts.

Raiders: Added 3 Raider characteres known from Endzone - A World Apart, each with own bunkers and vehicles.

Raiders: Raiders now attack settlements with artillery. A tribute can be payed to stop the attack or to lower the intensity.

Raiders: Raiders now steal your resources if they successfully attacked a settlement.

Raiders: Raider vehicles now roam the map in mid- to late-game, turning the wasteland into dangerous, shifting territory.

Raiders: Raider bunkers spawn across the map, creating new threats that challenge your movement and decision-making in the badlands.

Raiders: New achievements reward those who take the fight to the raiders.

Raiders: Added new VFX, including smoke, debris, and muffled impact effects that amplify the chaos.

Raiders: A new sub-tutorial helps you survive the raider threat... or at least understand what killed you.

Raiders: Added a new game goal that focusses on defeating raiders.



UI: Info for seed rating replaced with stars and new tooltip.

UI: Implemented notification for zone attack events.

UI: Added notification for destroyed interzone buildings.

UI: Added minimap ping for constructed vehicles.

UI: Added repair info to unit health bars.

Vehicles: Destroyed vehicles now leave a wreck that can be lootet.

Vehicles: Most vehicles can now be equipped with weapon items in order to attack or defend.

Vehicles: The behaviour of vehicles can now be set to aggressive or defensive.





Buildings: Fixed sandmine crashes and power pole visibility.

Buildings: Decontaminators now profit from electricity.

Events: Tutorial zone reveal for invalid zones now triggers correctly.

Events: Fixed dialog for some events of the same type being not correctly displayed.

Expeditions: Fixed various gameplay and localization issues.

Gameplay: Fixed multiple minimap display issues and UI highlights.

Gameplay: Fixed lags when sending vehicles by improving pathfinding logic.

Localization: Fixed various localization issues.

Repair: Several stability and bug fixes for damaged buildings after sandstorms.





Expeditions: Camera now moves to new explorer position when explorer is teleported (e.g. in vents).

UI: Removed branch dropdown and feedback buttons from main menu.

UI: Improved HUD layout and LargeMap elements.

UI: The resource list in the HUD can now be expanded to have an overview of all resources.

UI: Notification sounds now have a delay to prevent sound spamming.

Radiation: Decontaminatiors now require decontamination kits to remove ground radiation.

Radiation: Removed Decontamination Kits from settler radiation protection.

Seeds: Caoutchouc is no unlocked from the beginning.

Vehicles: Vehicle physics adjusted to prevent overlapping.

Vehicles: Wheels of vehicles no longer move away from the chassis when moving on slopes.

Vehicles: Selectable vehicles now show group index for better identification.





🔧 Get into 1.0 – And Let Us Know What You Think!

💚 Your Teams from Gentlymad & Assemble | 1.0.9336.24144 #767b674ff








