NEW FEATURES
🆕 Planet loadout
🆕 Macro block planet loadout
🆕 Sorting options for Zodiac and Minerals
🆕 New packs: Eternity and Astrology
🆕 Autosell feature based on Immortal status
🆕 Autosacrifice (toggle available through Autosell)
🆕 Added a warning message when Auto Eternity runs too fast
🆕 Option to remove prevent message for Respec Animals, Respec Laboratory, DTP and Trials reset
TWEAKS & IMPROVEMENTS
⚙️ Sounds settings now play linear
⚙️ The "Prevent Zodiac Confirmation" setting has been replaced with a "Hide Confirmation From" MultiSelect option
⚙️ Various visual adjustments
⚙️ MultiSelect added to Safety Lock settings
⚙️ In the leaderboard, the player’s score is now automatically focused in the scroll view
⚙️ Early game progression has been slightly boosted (Prestige, Lab, Dilation)
⚙️ Time Flux capacity nerfed
⚙️ You can now use commas in input fields
⚙️ Smp scaling increased and rfp/pp/game speed gems nerfed
⚙️ Base mineral cost scales the more special gems you buy
FIXES
🐛 Auto spawn now unlocks correctly with the sword instead of requiring Node 6
🐛 Achievement 271 no longer unlocks with only Node 2
🐛 Fixed an issue where multiple auto-clickers or mobile taps could be used for extra relics, attacks, and minerals purchases
🐛 Auto attack now correctly triggers the first attack
🐛 Fixed bug check save Id
🐛 Fixed Secret cookie achievement now unlocks properly
🐛 Fixed Node 32 (Auto Polish Upgrade) not working
🐛 Fixed Save and Load buttons in DTP loadouts showed the same popup
🐛 Fixed Eternity Challenges not opening the highest available due to Insane Trial
🐛 Fixed Relic 3 stats reset to default when upgrading from level 1 to 2
🐛 Fixed Weapon level 1 showed level 2 stats as next instead of correct values
🐛 Fixed Polish Prestige confirmation reset typo
🐛 Fixed Lv. 100 now correctly gives the 4th milestone for Polish Sword
🐛 Fixed PP gain from Polish didn’t account for x4 multiplier from Insane Trial 2
