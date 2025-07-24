NEW FEATURES

🆕 Planet loadout

🆕 Macro block planet loadout

🆕 Sorting options for Zodiac and Minerals

🆕 New packs: Eternity and Astrology

🆕 Autosell feature based on Immortal status

🆕 Autosacrifice (toggle available through Autosell)

🆕 Added a warning message when Auto Eternity runs too fast

🆕 Option to remove prevent message for Respec Animals, Respec Laboratory, DTP and Trials reset

TWEAKS & IMPROVEMENTS

⚙️ Sounds settings now play linear

⚙️ The "Prevent Zodiac Confirmation" setting has been replaced with a "Hide Confirmation From" MultiSelect option

⚙️ Various visual adjustments

⚙️ MultiSelect added to Safety Lock settings

⚙️ In the leaderboard, the player’s score is now automatically focused in the scroll view

⚙️ Early game progression has been slightly boosted (Prestige, Lab, Dilation)

⚙️ Time Flux capacity nerfed

⚙️ You can now use commas in input fields

⚙️ Smp scaling increased and rfp/pp/game speed gems nerfed

⚙️ Base mineral cost scales the more special gems you buy

FIXES

🐛 Auto spawn now unlocks correctly with the sword instead of requiring Node 6

🐛 Achievement 271 no longer unlocks with only Node 2

🐛 Fixed an issue where multiple auto-clickers or mobile taps could be used for extra relics, attacks, and minerals purchases

🐛 Auto attack now correctly triggers the first attack

🐛 Fixed bug check save Id

🐛 Fixed Secret cookie achievement now unlocks properly

🐛 Fixed Node 32 (Auto Polish Upgrade) not working

🐛 Fixed Save and Load buttons in DTP loadouts showed the same popup

🐛 Fixed Eternity Challenges not opening the highest available due to Insane Trial

🐛 Fixed Relic 3 stats reset to default when upgrading from level 1 to 2

🐛 Fixed Weapon level 1 showed level 2 stats as next instead of correct values

🐛 Fixed Polish Prestige confirmation reset typo

🐛 Fixed Lv. 100 now correctly gives the 4th milestone for Polish Sword

🐛 Fixed PP gain from Polish didn’t account for x4 multiplier from Insane Trial 2