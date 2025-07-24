Improvements
Items
- Controls for using a sword and shield simultaneously have been improved to feel more natural.
System
- If the player is in a location inaccessible to NPCs, NPCs will now attempt to jump or attack.
- Some NPC gift-related dialogue has been consolidated.
Missions
- A side mission has been added to the constable in charge of surrenders at the police office.
Animals/NPCs
- Animal movement animations have been made more natural.
- Companions can now be hired up to a maximum of five, based on reputation.
- Companions will continue to follow the player even if they fall down during movement.
- The issue where voices from nearby NPCs overlapped excessively has been fixed.
- The constable in charge of surrenders at the castle is now saved properly.
Farming
- The key to plant seeds during farming has been changed to left-click.
BGM / SFX
- Sound effects now play when hitting enemies with a spear or a self-defense blade.
UI/UX
- The font size for the UI displaying past exam passers has been reduced.
Player
- A screen shake effect has been added when the player hits an enemy.
Saving
- The maximum number of save slots has been increased to 10.
User Convenience
- At game start, the sleeping bag in the abandoned stable can now be used immediately.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the "Give Up" window during the past exam was not properly translated.
- Fixed an issue where companions could not use weapons after being released from restraints.
- Fixed an issue where castle gates and rocks overlapped in some castles.
- Fixed an issue where some castle interaction UIs were placed too high to be visible.
- Fixed an issue where the merchant group got stuck in the courier station under certain conditions.
- Fixed an issue where archers in the merchant group would freeze under certain conditions.
Multiplayer
- In multiplayer, guests can now progress main missions alone without issues.
