24 July 2025 Build 19342651 Edited 24 July 2025 – 11:39:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Improvements


Items

  • Controls for using a sword and shield simultaneously have been improved to feel more natural.


System

  • If the player is in a location inaccessible to NPCs, NPCs will now attempt to jump or attack.
  • Some NPC gift-related dialogue has been consolidated.


Missions

  • A side mission has been added to the constable in charge of surrenders at the police office.


Animals/NPCs

  • Animal movement animations have been made more natural.
  • Companions can now be hired up to a maximum of five, based on reputation.
  • Companions will continue to follow the player even if they fall down during movement.
  • The issue where voices from nearby NPCs overlapped excessively has been fixed.
  • The constable in charge of surrenders at the castle is now saved properly.


Farming

  • The key to plant seeds during farming has been changed to left-click.


BGM / SFX

  • Sound effects now play when hitting enemies with a spear or a self-defense blade.


UI/UX

  • The font size for the UI displaying past exam passers has been reduced.


Player

  • A screen shake effect has been added when the player hits an enemy.


Saving

  • The maximum number of save slots has been increased to 10.


User Convenience

  • At game start, the sleeping bag in the abandoned stable can now be used immediately.


Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the "Give Up" window during the past exam was not properly translated.
  • Fixed an issue where companions could not use weapons after being released from restraints.
  • Fixed an issue where castle gates and rocks overlapped in some castles.
  • Fixed an issue where some castle interaction UIs were placed too high to be visible.
  • Fixed an issue where the merchant group got stuck in the courier station under certain conditions.
  • Fixed an issue where archers in the merchant group would freeze under certain conditions.


Multiplayer

  • In multiplayer, guests can now progress main missions alone without issues.

