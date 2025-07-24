 Skip to content
24 July 2025
  • Fixed an issue where Xi would jump around during dialogue after entering the Soul Realm
  • Reduced the number of bricks in mini-games
  • Added hint when Fuxi event in error timeline
  • Optimized the minimap fragment hint
  • Optimize the section display

