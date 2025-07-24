- Fixed an issue where Xi would jump around during dialogue after entering the Soul Realm
- Reduced the number of bricks in mini-games
- Added hint when Fuxi event in error timeline
- Optimized the minimap fragment hint
- Optimize the section display
v1.2.12
