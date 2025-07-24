Hello Survivors,

We want to extend our deepest thanks to all of you for your incredible support, feedback, bug reports, and suggestions. To the kind-hearted people in this community — thank you. You’re helping shape the future of Dreadzone, and your input plays a direct role in the game's development.

🧪 DLSS, FSR & TSR - Fully Implemented!

Thanks to the players who tested our Beta Branch and provided feedback on the experimental performance features — we’re excited to announce that DLSS 4, FSR 3.1, and an improved TSR are now fully implemented!

This also includes Frame Generation, giving players enhanced performance, image clarity, and full control over sharpening and blur reduction.

This is a major leap forward for performance and visual fidelity in Dreadzone.

✨ New Quality of Life Features:

✅ Added "Always Show Hotbar" option in Gameplay Settings

✅ Added Toggle Aim option

✅ Added Toggle Crouch option

✅ Improvements to Keybinds UI in Inventory Menu

✅ Gathered/Harvested items now appear in the pickup notification feed

🐞 Bug Fixes:

Fixed a major performance bug affecting multiple systems

Fixed client replication issues in multiplayer

Fixed item duplication exploit

Fixed bed respawn bug

Fixed "mortally wounded" recovery bug

Fixed interaction inconsistencies

Fixed equipped weapon desync issues

Fixed bug causing exit button to not appear properly

Fixed shadow and lighting artifacts

Fixed multiple physics-related bugs

Fixed general performance issues and minor multiplayer problems

Fixed a bug that caused the weapon to aim upward unintentionally

⚙️ Features & Improvements:

🔧 Added Equipped Armor Durability Indicator

🔧 New Keybind: Check Ammo in Weapon Magazine (Default Key: V )

🔧 Further balancing and increased battery drop rate

🔧 General UI improvements

🔧 Adjustments and tweaks to SFX

🔧 Balancing and tweaks to player, NPCs, and equipment stats

🔧 Bullet Penetration Player bullets can now penetrate more surfaces

🔧 Tweaked AI accuracy and responsiveness

🔧 Improved recovery stats

🔧 Improved performance for the character system

🌍 A Look Ahead: What’s Coming Next

We also want to share what’s ahead for the next major update:

🚧 We’re expanding the world to be 2X larger than it is now!

This next content expansion will include:

🧭 New missions and mission vendors

🧪 New items

🏚️ New events and POIs

👾 New enemy types

❓Potential secret content (we won’t spoil it — if it makes it in, it’ll be a surprise)

This will mark the beginning of ongoing content updates, and it’ll take a little longer to develop. We’ll be sharing progress with you as it comes together.

We remain on standby for hotfixes and small patches for any urgent issues that arise in the meantime.

Wishing everyone a calm and relaxing weekend ahead!

Thank you again for being part of the Dreadzone journey.

We’re just getting started.

— The Dreadzone Team