24 July 2025 Build 19342554 Edited 24 July 2025 – 14:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Let Them Trade is out now!

We finally made it. And this would be the place for a pretty long post about how far we have come and how grateful I am for our team and their hard work and for our community that helped us shape the game into what it is today and about how we managed to power through all the challenges that live has given us and that making games is a hard business but that the reaction of the community and them having fun makes it all worth it.

But today is not that day. Today is release day and I'm totally stressed. That's why I'll cut it short:

Thank you for everything, Let Them Trade is available now with a 20% launch discount, get it while you can and please leave a review if you liked the game! And most important - have fun! :)

Get it here:

Best,

Alex and the whole team from Spaceflower <3

