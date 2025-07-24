New Action:

You can now remove furniture and pick berries by left-clicking with nothing equipped.



Changes:

Some NPCs have been removed from the tutorial to make it shorter.

A new section has been added to the pause menu with explanations on how to play.

Some monsters have had their attacks changed.

More vendors have been added to the black market.

Some bugs have been fixed.



New:

25 New items have been added.

2 New furniture pieces have been added.

2 New crops have been added.

4 New berry bushes have been added.