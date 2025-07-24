Coloring Pixels: Collection 6 is on the Nintendo Switch

To celebrate the release of more Coloring Pixels books on the Nintendo Switch, we have added a brand new, free, bonus book image to Coloring Pixels for you to enjoy today!





Head over to the bonus book to play for free right now!





Coloring Pixels V1.20.13 Patch Notes





New Features

Added a new bonus book image to celebrate the release of Collection 6 on the Switch!

Updated Patreon Credits

Added support for the next DLC - Alchemy

Play on the Nintendo Switch with Coloring Pixels: Collection 6!

Available now! (Time zone dependent)

Buy Coloring Pixels: Collection 6 on the Nintendo Switch to play on the go! https://www.nintendo.com/en-gb/Games/Nintendo-Switch-download-software/Coloring-Pixels-Collection-6-2851787.html?srsltid=AfmBOoopySAven6mSh_WE8JwCNHiAhry8_jculYr5-Pu-yLtm6QwdWw8

Wishlist Coloring Voxels!

The long-awaited sequel to Coloring Pixels is coming soon! Taking your favourite coloring game from 2D Pixels to 3D Voxels! Experience color-by-numbers like never before in our evolution of the Coloring genre!