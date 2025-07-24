 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19342476 Edited 24 July 2025 – 16:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Coloring Pixels: Collection 6 is on the Nintendo Switch

To celebrate the release of more Coloring Pixels books on the Nintendo Switch, we have added a brand new, free, bonus book image to Coloring Pixels for you to enjoy today!


Head over to the bonus book to play for free right now!

Coloring Pixels V1.20.13 Patch Notes


New Features

  • Added a new bonus book image to celebrate the release of Collection 6 on the Switch!

  • Updated Patreon Credits

  • Added support for the next DLC - Alchemy

Play on the Nintendo Switch with Coloring Pixels: Collection 6!

Available now! (Time zone dependent)

Buy Coloring Pixels: Collection 6 on the Nintendo Switch to play on the go! https://www.nintendo.com/en-gb/Games/Nintendo-Switch-download-software/Coloring-Pixels-Collection-6-2851787.html?srsltid=AfmBOoopySAven6mSh_WE8JwCNHiAhry8_jculYr5-Pu-yLtm6QwdWw8

Wishlist Coloring Voxels!

The long-awaited sequel to Coloring Pixels is coming soon! Taking your favourite coloring game from 2D Pixels to 3D Voxels! Experience color-by-numbers like never before in our evolution of the Coloring genre!

