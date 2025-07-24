Hotifx (ID 16521) is now live!

Patch notes:

Fixed Miner achievement, was impossible to unlock

Fixed Rainy close call achievement, was impossible to unlock

Fixed crash when trying to manually disable a building that cannot be disabled (e.g. Summit Temple)

Fixed crash when connection to the Steam fails during awarding an achievement - showing error message in such case

Fixed crash on trying to delete already deleted transport route when clicking route's "Cancel" button very quickly two times

Fixed camera position when jumping to lift towers through error messages

Added filter name for Mr. Plow filter

Moreover, we're aware of some rare, but serious issues with the game freezing when recalculating its inner systems. This runs very deeply into the game's core systems, so while we did come up with a fix, it has not been tested thoroughly yet. So, if you're experiencing such issues or just feel brave, you can opt in for the experimental Steam beta branch, where we've uploaded this fix. To do so, click RMB on Laysara in your library, select the Properties... option and in this window:

Select Betas tab and enter an access code: 888HolyYak888. Click Check Code, and you should be able to select the experimental beta branch from the dropdown menu above.

The experimental hotfix ID is 16526.

To see if you have the latest patch, check the ID of your current game version by holding Left Alt in the Main Menu. If it's not the latest ID, restart Steam - this will force it to detect the update.

