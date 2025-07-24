Hey Wrappers! It's been a while. We know.



We've spent the last few weeks fully focused on building the most impactful update since launch and today, it's finally here.

This update introduces a brand-new transport system, powerful new kitchen tools, fresh ingredients, and long-requested quality-of-life fixes.



From recipe expansion to core gameplay balancing, this patch marks a major step forward for Wrap House Simulator.

Let’s dive in:





🛒 New Feature: Trolley System

New means of transporting items has been the most requested tool since release day. A functional trolley has been added to help carry purchased ingredients more efficiently.

Players can now transport multiple items at once.









🥤 New Ingredients & Recipes



– 2 New Cheeses: Soft Cheese and Cheddar both must be grated before use

– 2 New Drinks: Lemonade and Orange Juice must be freshly squeezed with the new juicer

– Singleplayer mode has been rebalanced to integrate these additions smoothly









🔧 New Tools

Two brand-new kitchen tools have been introduced:

– Cheese Grater: Required to prepare the new cheese ingredients

– Heavy-Duty Juicer: Used to freshly squeeze fruits into beverages







🛠️ Quality of Life & Balance Changes

– Dog barking volume now decreases with distance

– Lettuce now provides 5 portions (was 4)

– XP gain curve adjusted for smoother progression

– Minor performance optimizations implemented

– Network performance updated under the hood for better multiplayer stability

– Preventative measures added for item disappearances

– Corrupted save files now auto-recover after one in-game day





We're just getting started. More follow up updates are in the works and this time, you won’t be waiting in silence.