24 July 2025 Build 19342347 Edited 25 July 2025 – 08:52:06 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Experimental_UE5 0.1.15931

Additions

  • Make an idle transport route bot move to the first route source if its inventory is empty and to the first route target if it still holds items

  • Avoid transport route drones try moving towards route points that are outside of the drone range

Changes

  • Make right-click while holding Ctrl on a register always clear the value and skip the new menu on registers holding a reference to a unit

  • Make handling of right-click, holding Ctrl or Shift on register queue items work the same as clicking on regular registers

Fixes

  • Avoid logging Lua error if no entities are selected when changing unit interface position in options

  • Fix logging of Lua errors when dragging a blueprint in the library that is open with unsaved changes

  • Fix logging of Lua errors when dragging a library item then closing the library by pressing L

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1450900/view/519720021909307446?l=english
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1450900/view/519719643731986264?l=english

Changed depots in experimental_ue5 branch

Windows 64-bit Depot 1450901
