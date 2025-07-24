Experimental_UE5 0.1.15931
Additions
Make an idle transport route bot move to the first route source if its inventory is empty and to the first route target if it still holds items
Avoid transport route drones try moving towards route points that are outside of the drone range
Changes
Make right-click while holding Ctrl on a register always clear the value and skip the new menu on registers holding a reference to a unit
Make handling of right-click, holding Ctrl or Shift on register queue items work the same as clicking on regular registers
Fixes
Avoid logging Lua error if no entities are selected when changing unit interface position in options
Fix logging of Lua errors when dragging a blueprint in the library that is open with unsaved changes
Fix logging of Lua errors when dragging a library item then closing the library by pressing L
Changed depots in experimental_ue5 branch