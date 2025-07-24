- Fixed a bug where exiting the settings triggered an “unsaved changes” message, and the ESC button became unresponsive.
- Sunglasses once again reduce sun brightness as intended.
- Addressed an issue when big fish would hang in the last 2-3 meters for some a long time before it could be landed on the catamaran.
- Fixed incorrect detection when using Vertical Jigging.
- Fish radars on the catamaran’s onboard monitors and the captain’s bridge now display consistent results.
- Addressed an issue allowing players to pass through certain objects on the largest island in the Maldives location.
- Bar music no longer plays far out at sea at Maldives.
- The player profile now opens correctly from the local chat.
- Fixed a bug where synchronous relocation via the captain’s pin during Fishing Together sessions caused the game to break for one of the players.
- Resolved an issue where purchasing a license would sometimes result in the wrong license being bought.
- Fixed a bug causing players to fall underwater when fast-forwarding time to the next day and declining boat rental.
- Addressed disconnects occurring after fish were taken into hand.
- Fixed an issue where players were teleported back to the beach when moving through bushes on the main Atoll.
- Corrected the overly bright, acidic color of plankton at 4 a.m.
- Other improvements and optimization to enhance the game performance.
What’s New:
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Fishing Planet Content Depot 380601
- Loading history…
macOS Fishing Planet Depot (OsX) Depot 380603
- Loading history…
Linux Fishing Planet Depot (Linux) Depot 380604
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update