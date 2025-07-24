 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19342340
  • Fixed a bug where exiting the settings triggered an “unsaved changes” message, and the ESC button became unresponsive.
  • Sunglasses once again reduce sun brightness as intended.
  • Addressed an issue when big fish would hang in the last 2-3 meters for some a long time before it could be landed on the catamaran.
  • Fixed incorrect detection when using Vertical Jigging.
  • Fish radars on the catamaran’s onboard monitors and the captain’s bridge now display consistent results.
  • Addressed an issue allowing players to pass through certain objects on the largest island in the Maldives location.
  • Bar music no longer plays far out at sea at Maldives.
  • The player profile now opens correctly from the local chat.
  • Fixed a bug where synchronous relocation via the captain’s pin during Fishing Together sessions caused the game to break for one of the players.
  • Resolved an issue where purchasing a license would sometimes result in the wrong license being bought.
  • Fixed a bug causing players to fall underwater when fast-forwarding time to the next day and declining boat rental.
  • Addressed disconnects occurring after fish were taken into hand.
  • Fixed an issue where players were teleported back to the beach when moving through bushes on the main Atoll.
  • Corrected the overly bright, acidic color of plankton at 4 a.m.
  • Other improvements and optimization to enhance the game performance.

