 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 24 July 2025 Build 19342331 Edited 24 July 2025 – 10:59:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 1.5.9.9 is here!

Introducing Entity: Bacteria!

  • Bacteria is AI powered! If it sees you it will chase you and find you!

  • Bacteria attacks damage ranges from 40-50, meaning this it can kill a player in 2 hits!

New Survival Game mode: Monster Survival!

  • In this game mode, entity spawns. Player have to survive from entity until timer overs!

  • The game will spawn more entities depending on players and time!

Other:

  • Various fixes and improvements!

  • Reduced a lot of processing for host.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3027821
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3027822
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3027823
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link