Version 1.5.9.9 is here!
Introducing Entity: Bacteria!
Bacteria is AI powered! If it sees you it will chase you and find you!
Bacteria attacks damage ranges from 40-50, meaning this it can kill a player in 2 hits!
New Survival Game mode: Monster Survival!
In this game mode, entity spawns. Player have to survive from entity until timer overs!
The game will spawn more entities depending on players and time!
Other:
Various fixes and improvements!
Reduced a lot of processing for host.
Changed files in this update