24 July 2025 Build 19342223
Update notes via Steam Community

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.

Changes

  • Fixed a bug where upgrade description text could sometimes clip out of the upgrade cards if the player had Dictionary

  • Fixed a typo in the Turkish translation

