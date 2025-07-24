AFK Fishing
You can now choose on which rarity level or special catch type your frog stops fishing. You can find this option in the settings. Every time you catch a special variant of a fish for the first time, it's marked as new on the banner.
Flipping, Scaling And Moving The Frog
This feature was one of the most requested and we are happy to announce that it will be part of this update! We also changed the way you can move the frog around your screen: You can now drag and drop the frog so you do not need to open the settings to quickly move the frog out of the way.
Seasonal Shop
The shop now contains a new, time limited tab with unique seasonal items! These seasonal items will be available in the shop over a certain timespan and they will return annually. For now, we created 6 new items (with different color variants) which will be available in the shop for a month from July 24th.
Daily Quests
The daily quests now update properly without having to close the game on a new day. We know that a lot of people start playing our game in the evening so in order to give you all more time to complete your daily quests, they will not refresh at midnight but at 6 in the morning instead. (same goes for the shop refresh)
Bug fixes
Fixed deleting saved data not always working properly
Fixed the money spent achievement stat being reset for some users. If this happened to you, your money spent will be restored!
Changed files in this update