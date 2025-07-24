Player reported an issue causing macOS downloads to stall at 630.5 MB, displaying the error "Content server is unreachable." This was due to corrupted macOS files on Steam's servers.
We have now replaced the affected files, and the issue is fully resolved.
macOS users:
Please restart Steam and re-download the game. The installation should now complete without issues.
Thanks for your patience and support!
Patch Note (macOS Fix)
