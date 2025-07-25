 Skip to content
25 July 2025 Build 19341991 Edited 25 July 2025 – 11:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • Re-Fixed a bug that caused an error in some environments when starting the game, preventing the game from starting.

Changed files in this update

B100X - Auto Dungeon RPG Content Depot 1258781
