 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 July 2025 Build 19341962 Edited 24 July 2025 – 11:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update: Fixed Invisible Boss Bug! Quick update! We squashed a bug where the Slime King, Gun Flower, and Bee Hive could sometimes become invisible, making them impossible to hit with melee attacks. They should now stay visible and fightable! Restart the game if the update doesn't apply automatically. Thanks for your support!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3194311
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link