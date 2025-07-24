 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 July 2025 Build 19341938 Edited 24 July 2025 – 15:06:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We are pleased to present you a major update of the game, marking the release of the game in full access! We have added a lot of new things!

Thank you for being with us all this time! Since its Early Access debut, Ghost Watchers has captivated players with its immersive atmosphere, dynamic ghost behaviors and lots of funny moments (and bugs, ofc!). This update represents months of polish, new features, and scares that will test even the bravest ghost hunters

In this update, you will find:

  • New map - Cemetery Forest

  • New Ghosts - The Yellow King and the Witch

  • New items

  • Added tutorial

  • Added mini games

  • Rebalance and fixes of ghost behaviors and their features

  • Fixed bugs in mind stealing

  • Fixed bugs with items

  • and much more!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1850741
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link