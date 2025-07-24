Version 1.0 Out Now!

1.0 Patch Notes:

New features:

Added red warning icons for dangerously close frag grenades and flashbangs to make them easier to spot.



Visual improvements:

Heavy Load mission: Some decorative work on the cargo ship deck like added some mooring ropes.



Misc fixes and improvements:

Multiplayer spectator mode should be now a bit smoother and overall less bugging. Also the night vision toggle is now working in the spectator mode.



Fixed a bug in Gamepad Aim Assist that caused some serious camera glitching issues when ADS aiming enemies on near screen bottom edge.



The camera is now centered to the player character when downed.



Fixed an issue causing that damaged enemies health bars were not visible when enemies were inside a building but on another floor than the player character.



Fixed a bug that caused host players in multiplayer spectator mode to emit their aura bonuses as if they were still alive and in the same spot as the player they were spectating.



Fixed a bug that caused Gamepad Aim Assist to track fire extinguishers flying in the air after they were shot and exploded by the player.



Prison Break mission: Fixed a bug that caused a part of 2nd floor wall sometimes randomly be missing in the center section of the prison (cafeteria). This bug may have also occurred in couple other missions too that has double-height indoor areas, so it should now be fixed in those as well.



Prison Break mission: Potentially fixed a bug that caused enemies have a small chance to just stand still instead of attacking the evac zone in the final defend against remaining enemies objective.



Fixed a bug that caused AI teammates sometimes move a first aid kit back and forth each other without anyone using it. This happened only if they both were downed 2 times after the last time of using a first aid kit.



Potentially fixed a bug that caused dead enemy ragdolls sometimes freeze in the air.



Firing with a fully automatic weapon starts now after vaulting if the fire button was pressed down while vaulting, without the need to release and press the button again.



Firing with a fully automatic weapons stops now if the player jumps down and is in the air (continues when recovered from landing and if the fire button is still held down).



Adjusted FAMAS G2 position when carried on back of a character (was weirdly positioned because it's the only bullpup in the game)



Fixed an issue that caused some "Press key to do something" key infos were shown through the level map and the skill tree.



Hey, I'm excited to finally announce that version 1.0 is out. It took a bit longer than intended to get to this point... On the other hand, a lot more content was added than initially planned. Thank you all who purchased the game during Early Access, despite the early versions being pretty limited content-wise. Also thanks for bug reporting, ideas, and support. If you have enjoyed the game, now would be a good time to recommend it to friends!This update mainly focuses on fixing the last known bugs and issues that were in the 1.0 pre-release.