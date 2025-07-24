 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 July 2025 Build 19341833 Edited 24 July 2025 – 11:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The game has been updated to version 1.4.3

Patch Notes:

Fixes & Features

  • Fixed an issue where players would miss Steam achievements when playing in offline mode. (If this affected you, loading your profile from the profile selection menu, while being online, should now grant all missing achievements.)

  • Updated the profile selection screen to show a timestamp of the last save.

  • Status effect tooltips now display the value of the effect applied to the character (e.g., Toxic 2).

  • Removed duplicate Defense cards from being available for purchase in the Black Market during Intermission 4.

  • Various small UI polish updates.

  • Replaced few low-resolution UI assets.

  • Fixed incorrect timing on Payback attack animations of two enemies

  • Fixed several issues with incorrect text wrapping when large font size is selected.

  • Steam Deck / Controller-specific: Multiple fixes to the controller prompt bar at the bottom of the screen.

  • Steam Deck / Controller-specific: Various small fixes to gamepad icon handling.

Balance changes

  • Increased the combo damage on the modified Uppercut card - Furious Uppercut (BEFORE: "Deal extra 2 damage for each Furious Uppercut in your Garbage." --> NOW: "Deal extra 3 damage for each Furious Uppercut in your Garbage.")


Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1982942
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 1982943
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 1982944
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link