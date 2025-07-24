The game has been updated to version 1.4.3

Fixed an issue where players would miss Steam achievements when playing in offline mode. (If this affected you, loading your profile from the profile selection menu, while being online, should now grant all missing achievements.)

Updated the profile selection screen to show a timestamp of the last save.

Status effect tooltips now display the value of the effect applied to the character (e.g., Toxic 2).

Removed duplicate Defense cards from being available for purchase in the Black Market during Intermission 4.

Various small UI polish updates.

Replaced few low-resolution UI assets.

Fixed incorrect timing on Payback attack animations of two enemies

Fixed several issues with incorrect text wrapping when large font size is selected.

Steam Deck / Controller-specific: Multiple fixes to the controller prompt bar at the bottom of the screen.