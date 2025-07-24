This is how you get access to the beta branch (USE AT YOUR OWN RISK):
Right-Click on Avorion in your Steam list, Properties -> Betas -> Select branch 'Beta Branch - Newest Changes & Experimental Features'.
Gameplay
- Passing ships can now use gates
Gameplay (Into The Rift)
- Ancient gates in rifts now have a higher durability to prevent them from getting destroyed accidentally
- Several objects in rifts now slow down after collisions and being shot: battery stashes and batteries, wormhole generator, weapon chamber and its switches, marker and path buoys
Bugfixes
- [UBR] Fixed an issue where the scaling sliders for non-uniform ship scaling would be set to zero percent upon opening the menu
- Fixed an issue in strategy mode where fast clicking on entries in the ship list while holding CTRL would stop the sector from being rendered
- [UBR] Fixed an issue where log files would only print hexadecimal numbers after a certain point
- To mitigate similar issues, a workaround to reset the number format regularly has been added as well
- [UBR] Reduced issues that would lead to multiple log lines getting heavily mixed together
- [UBR] Fixed an issue where the client would calculate incorrect values for its ping time (including negative ones)
- [UBR] Fixed an issue where the server would not track ping times
- Clients should now see ping values for all other players when pressing F1
Bugfixes (Into The Rift)
- [UBR] Fixed an issue where not enough batteries would spawn in rift missions with battery stashes and ancient gates as extraction
- [UBR] Fixed an issue where Ancient Defense Platforms would shoot into nothingness instead of nearby enemies
- [UBR] Fixed small objects like batteries, stashes and containers becoming undockable after collisions
- Fixed an issue where the Adventurer could spawn in rifts
- Fixed an issue where Yavana would continuously shoot at enemies that are out-of-range during story missions
- Fixed group leader icon's tooltip not being translated (Rift Research Center)
(UBR = User Bug Report)
