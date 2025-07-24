Gameplay

Passing ships can now use gates

Gameplay (Into The Rift)

Ancient gates in rifts now have a higher durability to prevent them from getting destroyed accidentally

Several objects in rifts now slow down after collisions and being shot: battery stashes and batteries, wormhole generator, weapon chamber and its switches, marker and path buoys

Bugfixes

[UBR] Fixed an issue where the scaling sliders for non-uniform ship scaling would be set to zero percent upon opening the menu

Fixed an issue in strategy mode where fast clicking on entries in the ship list while holding CTRL would stop the sector from being rendered

[UBR] Fixed an issue where log files would only print hexadecimal numbers after a certain point

To mitigate similar issues, a workaround to reset the number format regularly has been added as well

[UBR] Reduced issues that would lead to multiple log lines getting heavily mixed together

[UBR] Fixed an issue where the client would calculate incorrect values for its ping time (including negative ones)

[UBR] Fixed an issue where the server would not track ping times

Clients should now see ping values for all other players when pressing F1

Bugfixes (Into The Rift)

[UBR] Fixed an issue where not enough batteries would spawn in rift missions with battery stashes and ancient gates as extraction

[UBR] Fixed an issue where Ancient Defense Platforms would shoot into nothingness instead of nearby enemies

[UBR] Fixed small objects like batteries, stashes and containers becoming undockable after collisions

Fixed an issue where the Adventurer could spawn in rifts

Fixed an issue where Yavana would continuously shoot at enemies that are out-of-range during story missions

Fixed group leader icon's tooltip not being translated (Rift Research Center)

These changes are currently available on the beta branch. The beta branch is forand for finding and fixing errors.This is how you get access to the beta branch (USE AT YOUR OWN RISK):Right-Click on Avorion in your Steam list, Properties -> Betas -> Select branch 'Beta Branch - Newest Changes & Experimental Features'.(UBR = User Bug Report)