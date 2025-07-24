 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19341636
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community
Beta Branch Note: These changes are currently available on the beta branch. The beta branch is for testing experimental changes and for finding and fixing errors.

This is how you get access to the beta branch (USE AT YOUR OWN RISK):
Right-Click on Avorion in your Steam list, Properties -> Betas -> Select branch 'Beta Branch - Newest Changes & Experimental Features'.

Gameplay

  • Passing ships can now use gates

Gameplay (Into The Rift)

  • Ancient gates in rifts now have a higher durability to prevent them from getting destroyed accidentally
  • Several objects in rifts now slow down after collisions and being shot: battery stashes and batteries, wormhole generator, weapon chamber and its switches, marker and path buoys

Bugfixes

  • [UBR] Fixed an issue where the scaling sliders for non-uniform ship scaling would be set to zero percent upon opening the menu
  • Fixed an issue in strategy mode where fast clicking on entries in the ship list while holding CTRL would stop the sector from being rendered
  • [UBR] Fixed an issue where log files would only print hexadecimal numbers after a certain point
    • To mitigate similar issues, a workaround to reset the number format regularly has been added as well
  • [UBR] Reduced issues that would lead to multiple log lines getting heavily mixed together
  • [UBR] Fixed an issue where the client would calculate incorrect values for its ping time (including negative ones)
  • [UBR] Fixed an issue where the server would not track ping times
    • Clients should now see ping values for all other players when pressing F1

Bugfixes (Into The Rift)

  • [UBR] Fixed an issue where not enough batteries would spawn in rift missions with battery stashes and ancient gates as extraction
  • [UBR] Fixed an issue where Ancient Defense Platforms would shoot into nothingness instead of nearby enemies
  • [UBR] Fixed small objects like batteries, stashes and containers becoming undockable after collisions
  • Fixed an issue where the Adventurer could spawn in rifts
  • Fixed an issue where Yavana would continuously shoot at enemies that are out-of-range during story missions
  • Fixed group leader icon's tooltip not being translated (Rift Research Center)


(UBR = User Bug Report)

Changed depots in beta branch

64-bit Avorion Base Content Depot 445221
Windows 64-bit Avorion Windows Content Depot 445222
Linux 64-bit Avorion Linux Content Depot 445223
macOS 64-bit Avorion MacOS Content Depot 445224
