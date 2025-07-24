We have fixed some issues in sounds management (some sounds where not muted when setting the audio volume for SFX to 0).
We also improved some animations in the inventory when items are added or removed.
Update notes for July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
macOS 64-bit Depot 3607451
- Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 3607452
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update