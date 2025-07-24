 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19341621 Edited 24 July 2025 – 10:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We have fixed some issues in sounds management (some sounds where not muted when setting the audio volume for SFX to 0).
We also improved some animations in the inventory when items are added or removed.

Changed files in this update

macOS 64-bit Depot 3607451
Windows 64-bit Depot 3607452
