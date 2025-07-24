AC130 Zombie Gunship Update Announcement

Dear Survivors,

The latest game update has been successfully completed. Here are the key changes:

New text chat system: Press the "Y" key to open the text chat box for easier communication.

Fixed known bugs: Addressed issues such as occasional scene lag and operational anomalies reported by players, further optimizing game stability for a smoother combat experience.

We will continue to listen to your feedback and keep improving the game. If you encounter any problems, please feel free to contact us through official channels. Wish you all smooth progress in the battle against zombies!

AC130 Zombie Gunship Official Team