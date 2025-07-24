Dear Players,
Blood of Steel will undergo emergency maintenance from 17:45 to 19:45 on July 24 (UTC+8). The servers will be reopened immediately upon completion. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.
Update Details:
Seasonal Shop Reopening
The final season "Enlightenment" of the "Thousand Glories" series concluded on July 24, 2025 at 08:00 (UTC+8).
The first season "Scarlet Ashen Feathers" of the new "Molten Heart Forging" series is now available.
Currency Bug Fix: Due to a system error, some legacy seasonal rewards were incorrectly issued as current-season currency. These currencies will NOT be recalled and can still be used to purchase current Ranked skins. Normal seasonal settlement rules will apply at the end of "Molten Heart Forging".
Battle Settings Fix
Fixed abnormal button behaviors in Battle Settings.
Affected players (logged in before maintenance): Please reset your preferences via \[Game Settings > Battle Settings].
Unaffected players (no login between 12:00-17:45 July 24): Your original settings remain unchanged.
Client Crash Fix
Fixed random client crashes under specific conditions.
— Blood of Steel Development & Operations Team
