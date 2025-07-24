- Fixed hang on Linux when updating an installed mod the first time.
- Removed the temporary geology variables placement layer/freq/parent from lua to prevent crashes.
- Fixed crash when opening the mod menu after deleting the %appdata% folder.
- Fixed a logic issue where any duplicated raws detected will cause further types of duplicated raws to no longer print.
- Init files are loaded from the game folder first so that updates always apply properly.
- The game now checks for prefs/arena.txt and prefs/colors.txt.
- Added more cases of auto-toggling portable mode if something fails to save.
Hotfix: Patch 52.02
Update notes via Steam Community
Release Notes for 52.02:
