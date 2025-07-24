 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19341538
Release Notes for 52.02:

  • Fixed hang on Linux when updating an installed mod the first time.
  • Removed the temporary geology variables placement layer/freq/parent from lua to prevent crashes.
  • Fixed crash when opening the mod menu after deleting the %appdata% folder.
  • Fixed a logic issue where any duplicated raws detected will cause further types of duplicated raws to no longer print.
  • Init files are loaded from the game folder first so that updates always apply properly.
  • The game now checks for prefs/arena.txt and prefs/colors.txt.
  • Added more cases of auto-toggling portable mode if something fails to save.

