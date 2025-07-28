Hi Crown Gambit players, Welcome to version 1.0.6 - this patch fixes a list of various bugs:
Continuity errors:
Continuity Rupture when choosing to support Havrok in chapter 15
Siding with Gallenore on Chapter 15 resulted in siding with Havrok if a serment was made to Karv
Foiling scheme against Neantis in chapter 5a caused the game to act as if we don’t know about the scheme (making the gargoil fight impossible to get)
Neantis could be fought while interned in Wace Asylum in chapter 16
Gwinblenn can be fought multiple times in chapters 15/16/17
Missing assets & punctuation errors:
Neantis introduction cutscene missing in chapter 15
Missing Hael portrait in chapter Thulder
Missing Rollo portrait in chapter Thulder
Missing Hael portrait in chapter Amaister
Missing Rollo portrait in chapter Illioze
Spaces before interrogation marks in German version
Missing non-breaking spaces in French version
Softlocks:
Yster’s Circular Attack softlocked when targeting all Paladins and one of them had Dodge
