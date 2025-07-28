Hi Crown Gambit players, Welcome to version 1.0.6 - this patch fixes a list of various bugs:

Continuity Rupture when choosing to support Havrok in chapter 15

Siding with Gallenore on Chapter 15 resulted in siding with Havrok if a serment was made to Karv

Foiling scheme against Neantis in chapter 5a caused the game to act as if we don’t know about the scheme (making the gargoil fight impossible to get)

Neantis could be fought while interned in Wace Asylum in chapter 16