28 July 2025 Build 19341515 Edited 28 July 2025 – 16:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi Crown Gambit players, Welcome to version 1.0.6 - this patch fixes a list of various bugs:


Continuity errors:

  • Continuity Rupture when choosing to support Havrok in chapter 15

  • Siding with Gallenore on Chapter 15 resulted in siding with Havrok if a serment was made to Karv

  • Foiling scheme against Neantis in chapter 5a caused the game to act as if we don’t know about the scheme (making the gargoil fight impossible to get)

  • Neantis could be fought while interned in Wace Asylum in chapter 16

  • Gwinblenn can be fought multiple times in chapters 15/16/17

Missing assets & punctuation errors:

  • Neantis introduction cutscene missing in chapter 15

  • Missing Hael portrait in chapter Thulder

  • Missing Rollo portrait in chapter Thulder

  • Missing Hael portrait in chapter Amaister

  • Missing Rollo portrait in chapter Illioze

  • Spaces before interrogation marks in German version

  • Missing non-breaking spaces in French version

Softlocks:

  • Yster’s Circular Attack softlocked when targeting all Paladins and one of them had Dodge

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2447981
macOS Depot 2447982
