Hey Everyone!
We have another update today which contains more fixes and improvements straight from your reports and feedback. This includes more crash fixes, stuck prospectors, non-working feeders.
Changes
Ingots take more time to produce, making one miner serve 2 furnaces
Lucrum progression trades in late game give more time and are less demanding
Default Mining Destroy Chance was Halved
Increased energy usage of combustion furnaces
Slightly increased Coke Energy Value
Fixed issue where agents would get stuck performing a store item action (Thanks DD)
Fixed carried items not properly being re-assigned to agents on load (Thanks DD)
Fixed potential crash from invalid feeder registered connection
Fixed issue with placed blueprints not properly being cleaned up if they have invalid registered connections (Thanks Yeyo4 & Dirt)
Fixed issue with built blueprints not building if they have invalid listeners (Thanks Yeyo4 & Dirt)
Fixed issue where merged items could be counted twice (Thanks AnaBanana)
Patched issue with orphaned stockpile groups
Patched issue with creating terrain collider if the min terrain height is negative
Added additional interaction positions for items
Added logic to ignore and deny items that agents can't reach
Added additional heuristic for node level during coarse pathfinding
Added edge interaction points for buildings and blueprints
Added basic logic to reload the original voxel object after repairing is completed (Thanks Jets63)
Increased repair speed of agents
Fixed increasing priority of blueprints pushing other blueprints out of the construct list
Increased EntityQuery block allocator size (Thanks ShadowMorph)
Fixed agents getting stuck in a IsAttacking animation state after finishing their attack action (Thanks ShadowMorph)
Fixed issue where converter could have invalid SpawnedLights buffer (Thanks ShadowMorph)
Fixed issue where a target entity might not have local to world component when displaying attack line renderer (Thanks ShadowMorph)
Fixed agents taking items not properly updating feeder valid/want items
Fixed running out of fuel not updating ApplyValidItemsAction at correct time
Updated weapon swap logic to use goal overrides which forces the agent to replan for the swap
Fixed issue with previous weapon not being placed in proper agent carrying position
Fixed missing ItemData when storing carried weapon causing crash
Added a gif preview to the quest list for all quests that have a linked video clip
Increased the size of cursor icons by 60%
Increased size of priority modal by ~30%
Clicking agent names in the priority modal now selects and locates them (Also added this functionality for the schedules modal and the locate button in the company modal)
In the next update we will be greatly improving some pain points for prospectors, specifically them not being able to build or use items directly from the ground. This can even lead directly to a softlock! So you can look forward to that early next week.
Thanks for playing everyone and we can't wait to hear from you!
Till next time!
The best place to get in touch with us and see what we are working on is by joining our Discord server. So if you haven't yet, stop by and let us know your thoughts!
