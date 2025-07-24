We have another update today which contains more fixes and improvements straight from your reports and feedback. This includes more crash fixes, stuck prospectors, non-working feeders.

Ingots take more time to produce, making one miner serve 2 furnaces

Lucrum progression trades in late game give more time and are less demanding

Default Mining Destroy Chance was Halved

Increased energy usage of combustion furnaces

Slightly increased Coke Energy Value

Fixed issue where agents would get stuck performing a store item action (Thanks DD)

Fixed carried items not properly being re-assigned to agents on load (Thanks DD)

Fixed potential crash from invalid feeder registered connection

Fixed issue with placed blueprints not properly being cleaned up if they have invalid registered connections (Thanks Yeyo4 & Dirt)

Fixed issue with built blueprints not building if they have invalid listeners (Thanks Yeyo4 & Dirt)

Fixed issue where merged items could be counted twice (Thanks AnaBanana)

Patched issue with orphaned stockpile groups

Patched issue with creating terrain collider if the min terrain height is negative

Added additional interaction positions for items

Added logic to ignore and deny items that agents can't reach

Added additional heuristic for node level during coarse pathfinding

Added edge interaction points for buildings and blueprints

Added basic logic to reload the original voxel object after repairing is completed (Thanks Jets63)

Increased repair speed of agents

Fixed increasing priority of blueprints pushing other blueprints out of the construct list

Increased EntityQuery block allocator size (Thanks ShadowMorph)

Fixed agents getting stuck in a IsAttacking animation state after finishing their attack action (Thanks ShadowMorph)

Fixed issue where converter could have invalid SpawnedLights buffer (Thanks ShadowMorph)

Fixed issue where a target entity might not have local to world component when displaying attack line renderer (Thanks ShadowMorph)

Fixed agents taking items not properly updating feeder valid/want items

Fixed running out of fuel not updating ApplyValidItemsAction at correct time

Updated weapon swap logic to use goal overrides which forces the agent to replan for the swap

Fixed issue with previous weapon not being placed in proper agent carrying position

Fixed missing ItemData when storing carried weapon causing crash

Added a gif preview to the quest list for all quests that have a linked video clip

Increased the size of cursor icons by 60%

Increased size of priority modal by ~30%