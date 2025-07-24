 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19341508 Edited 24 July 2025 – 13:09:45 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Everyone!

We have another update today which contains more fixes and improvements straight from your reports and feedback. This includes more crash fixes, stuck prospectors, non-working feeders.

Changes

  • Ingots take more time to produce, making one miner serve 2 furnaces

  • Lucrum progression trades in late game give more time and are less demanding

  • Default Mining Destroy Chance was Halved

  • Increased energy usage of combustion furnaces

  • Slightly increased Coke Energy Value

  • Fixed issue where agents would get stuck performing a store item action (Thanks DD)

  • Fixed carried items not properly being re-assigned to agents on load (Thanks DD)

  • Fixed potential crash from invalid feeder registered connection

  • Fixed issue with placed blueprints not properly being cleaned up if they have invalid registered connections (Thanks Yeyo4 & Dirt)

  • Fixed issue with built blueprints not building if they have invalid listeners (Thanks Yeyo4 & Dirt)

  • Fixed issue where merged items could be counted twice (Thanks AnaBanana)

  • Patched issue with orphaned stockpile groups

  • Patched issue with creating terrain collider if the min terrain height is negative

  • Added additional interaction positions for items

  • Added logic to ignore and deny items that agents can't reach

  • Added additional heuristic for node level during coarse pathfinding

  • Added edge interaction points for buildings and blueprints

  • Added basic logic to reload the original voxel object after repairing is completed (Thanks Jets63)

  • Increased repair speed of agents

  • Fixed increasing priority of blueprints pushing other blueprints out of the construct list

  • Increased EntityQuery block allocator size (Thanks ShadowMorph)

  • Fixed agents getting stuck in a IsAttacking animation state after finishing their attack action (Thanks ShadowMorph)

  • Fixed issue where converter could have invalid SpawnedLights buffer (Thanks ShadowMorph)

  • Fixed issue where a target entity might not have local to world component when displaying attack line renderer (Thanks ShadowMorph)

  • Fixed agents taking items not properly updating feeder valid/want items

  • Fixed running out of fuel not updating ApplyValidItemsAction at correct time

  • Updated weapon swap logic to use goal overrides which forces the agent to replan for the swap

  • Fixed issue with previous weapon not being placed in proper agent carrying position

  • Fixed missing ItemData when storing carried weapon causing crash

  • Added a gif preview to the quest list for all quests that have a linked video clip

  • Increased the size of cursor icons by 60%

  • Increased size of priority modal by ~30%

  • Clicking agent names in the priority modal now selects and locates them (Also added this functionality for the schedules modal and the locate button in the company modal)

In the next update we will be greatly improving some pain points for prospectors, specifically them not being able to build or use items directly from the ground. This can even lead directly to a softlock! So you can look forward to that early next week.

Thanks for playing everyone and we can't wait to hear from you!

Till next time!

The best place to get in touch with us and see what we are working on is by joining our Discord server. So if you haven't yet, stop by and let us know your thoughts!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1866301
