29 July 2025 Build 19341507 Edited 29 July 2025 – 14:32:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The veil has been torn… and there's no going back.


After months of development, fear, and mystery — Torn Veil is officially live on Steam.

🕯️ Enter a twisted house where souls are tested, memories are fractured, and nothing stays dead for long.
Explore a haunting house that seems to remember you. Uncover what happened to the scientists behind the soul experiment, and survive the presence that lurks behind every corner.

🔪 Features
– A story-driven psychological horror experience
– Puzzles, hidden lore, and twisted AI entities
– Arabic and English support
– Designed by a solo Iraqi developer

Thank you to everyone who supported, wishlisted, tested, or even just cheered silently from the shadows.
Now it’s your turn to uncover the truth beneath the veil.

Play it. Survive it. Remember it.
KenshiDev

