Hey everyone,



The crashing issues are finally resolved, and other bugs too.

I've also added a "Quality" setting, to save performance on lower end machines.





- Fixed crashing when checkout full

- Fixed "set price" popup on the bottom of screen, when set to 4k resolution

- Fixed pallet type not resetting when empty

- Fixed flying pallets when purchasing stuff with auto pallet turned on

- Fixed visual glitches set 1 boxes

- Fixed paying double for gender reveals

- Fixed "autosave" in settings add translation

- Fixed shrinking shell model when using a museumbox

- Fixed some occlusion culling issues





Thanks for being patient with me!