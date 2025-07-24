Hey everyone,
The crashing issues are finally resolved, and other bugs too.
I've also added a "Quality" setting, to save performance on lower end machines.
- Fixed crashing when checkout full
- Fixed "set price" popup on the bottom of screen, when set to 4k resolution
- Fixed pallet type not resetting when empty
- Fixed flying pallets when purchasing stuff with auto pallet turned on
- Fixed visual glitches set 1 boxes
- Fixed paying double for gender reveals
- Fixed "autosave" in settings add translation
- Fixed shrinking shell model when using a museumbox
- Fixed some occlusion culling issues
Thanks for being patient with me!
Patch v0.2.0b
