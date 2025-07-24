 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19341472 Edited 24 July 2025 – 10:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone,

The crashing issues are finally resolved, and other bugs too.
I've also added a "Quality" setting, to save performance on lower end machines.


- Fixed crashing when checkout full
- Fixed "set price" popup on the bottom of screen, when set to 4k resolution
- Fixed pallet type not resetting when empty
- Fixed flying pallets when purchasing stuff with auto pallet turned on
- Fixed visual glitches set 1 boxes
- Fixed paying double for gender reveals
- Fixed "autosave" in settings add translation
- Fixed shrinking shell model when using a museumbox
- Fixed some occlusion culling issues


Thanks for being patient with me!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3392421
