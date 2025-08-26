We're excited to announce that Chip ‘n Clawz vs. The Brainioids is now available on Steam! In celebration of the launch, from today until September 2, Chip ‘n Clawz is 10% off.
Combining real-time strategy with action-packed combat, Chip ‘n Clawz invites players to outthink and outfight an invasion of silly brain-in-jar enemies across a vibrant world inspired by Saturday-morning cartoons and old-school comic books.
Chip ‘n Clawz vs. the Brainioids can be played solo or with a friend—online, in split-screen couch co-op, or PvP. Collect precious Brainium crystals, build bases, and lead armies into battle. The third-person action puts the heroes right in the center of battle, allowing you to show off your combat skills and upgrade your arsenals, while issuing your armies commands. The game’s blend of action and strategy ensures an equal playing field for both tactical masterminds and newcomers alike.
FRIEND’S PASSThis multiplayer-friendly adventure also has a Friend's Pass available to download for free on PC, PlayStation 5, and Series X|S. With the Friend’s Pass, you can join forces to save the world in online co-op... or go head-to-head to see who’s the best of the best in PvP multiplayer for free across any platform thanks to cross play support. As long as one person owns the full game, both you and a friend can play the full campaign via online co-op and play all the PvP maps available at launch.
All details on Friend’s Pass can be found here: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1332430/view/526476055078242507
CALLING ALL CONTENT CREATORSWe’d love to support creators – big and small – who feel like Chip ’n Clawz vs. The Brainioids would be a great fit for their channel. On Keymailer, you can put in a request for a Chip ’n Clawz vs. The Brainioids Steam Key. If you meet the requirements, your request will be approved, the key is yours, and you can jump into the game, create content and stream!
Follow this link to our campaign on Keymailer: https://www.keymailer.co/g/games/90aa109c
We're looking forward to your Chip ’n Clawz vs. The Brainioids content and streams! If you need any help with the game or want to chat with the dev team and fellow players, be sure to join our Discord community!
GAME FEATURES
FUSION OF ACTION AND STRATEGY- Play as the heroic duo, Chip and Clawz, in singleplayer or co-op, to put a stop to the Brainioid invasion in an exciting and humorous story campaign with normal and hard difficulty modes.
- Jump right into the action in fast-paced, pick-up-and-play missions with easy to learn yet satisfying to master game mechanics that bring a modern take to classic strategy games.
- Lead the charge against the Brainioids as you build your arsenal of bases, weapons, and hero abilities. Assemble and command an army of minions and fight beside them in large scale battles.
- Exhilarating boss battles against the mightiest of Brainioids will put your base and minion management skills to the ultimate test.
MULTIPLE MULTIPLAYER MODES- Experience multiplayer mayhem in epic army battles with or against your friends!
- 2-player couch co-op to double your fun – coordinate your tactics with a friend to defeat the Brainioid forces.
- Dive into the PvP mayhem – classic online 1v1, 2v2, buddy up with a friend or clash in split-screen 1v1 to see who's the best of the best.
- Jump into PvP matches or invite anyone to join your adventure campaign on any platform thanks to cross-platform play support across PC and consoles.
LIVELY COMIC BOOK-STYLE VISUALS AND STORYTELLING- Traverse through a vibrant and fun world with a comic book-like style and flair.
- Meet a colorful and funny cast of characters each with their own unique stories to tell across your adventures.
- Explore every nook and cranny of each level to collect rare collectible items and secrets, like comic books that unveil the mysteries of the Brainioid invasion, and find blueprints to build new weapons, minion upgrades and hero abilities.
MORE WAYS TO PLAY TOGETHER WITH FRIEND’S PASS- Friend’s Pass will be available to download for free and support crossplay.
- Players who own Chip ‘n Clawz vs. The Brainioids will have the opportunity to play the game with a buddy for free with the title’s new Friend’s Pass – as long as one player owns the full game, both players can play the full campaign via online co-op and play all the PvP maps available at launch.
- With Friend’s Pass, it will let players join forces to save the world in online co-op... or go head-to-head to see who’s the best of the best in PvP multiplayer for free across any platform thanks to cross play support.
