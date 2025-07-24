 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
24 July 2025 Build 19341290 Edited 24 July 2025 – 09:59:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
《PAGUI》Update Announcement
Dear Players,
Thank you for your enthusiastic support for PAGUI! Based on player feedback, we’ve released this update, featuring balance adjustments and bug fixes to optimize the combat experience and enhance gameplay fluidity. Below are the detailed update notes:
Balance Adjustments
Stun Gauge Adjustment: Adjusted the stun gauge contribution from certain Exorcist Techniques and Ritual Artifacts against The Malevolent in Frenzy.
Tsui-Lin Lu Technique Adjustment: Tsui-Lin Lu’s Life-Return Blade HP restoration now scales with Technique damage bonuses.
Action Stability Adjustment: Rolls and dashes are less likely to be interrupted, improving operational stability.
Frenzy Spell Range Adjustment: Adjusted the attack range height of certain Frenzy Spells to prevent unreasonable attacks due to excessive height differences.
Emote Notification Addition: Added interface prompts when any player uses an Emote.
Bug Fixes
Peace Charm Casting Issue Fix: Fixed an issue allowing continuous casting of Peace Charm.
Technique Hitbox Fix: Resolved inconsistencies between the hitbox and visual effects of certain Techniques.
PAGUI Development Team
July 24, 2025

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 986683
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link