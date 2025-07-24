《PAGUI》Update Announcement

Dear Players,

Thank you for your enthusiastic support for PAGUI! Based on player feedback, we’ve released this update, featuring balance adjustments and bug fixes to optimize the combat experience and enhance gameplay fluidity. Below are the detailed update notes:

Balance Adjustments

Stun Gauge Adjustment: Adjusted the stun gauge contribution from certain Exorcist Techniques and Ritual Artifacts against The Malevolent in Frenzy.

Tsui-Lin Lu Technique Adjustment: Tsui-Lin Lu’s Life-Return Blade HP restoration now scales with Technique damage bonuses.

Action Stability Adjustment: Rolls and dashes are less likely to be interrupted, improving operational stability.

Frenzy Spell Range Adjustment: Adjusted the attack range height of certain Frenzy Spells to prevent unreasonable attacks due to excessive height differences.

Emote Notification Addition: Added interface prompts when any player uses an Emote.

Bug Fixes

Peace Charm Casting Issue Fix: Fixed an issue allowing continuous casting of Peace Charm.

Technique Hitbox Fix: Resolved inconsistencies between the hitbox and visual effects of certain Techniques.

PAGUI Development Team

July 24, 2025