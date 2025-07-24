 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19341175
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello,

this update fixes a bug with cutscenes not playing, and showing instead a black screen.

I'm sorry for the inconvenience. Enjoy spellcasting!

- Marco

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2854361
