We're moving on from the BETA stage to RC (release candidate).
The update is now feature-complete, and simply requires a bit more testing.
I'd like to thank everyone that opted into the "version140" BETA, tried it out, and reported any issues they ran into. You guys made the update better for everyone!
RC1 CHANGES
BASE GAME CHANGES
- updated the sidemission music to the final versions
Below is the full list of changes for update 1.4.0 so far.
VERSION 1.4.0 CHANGES
'COLLATERAL' CAMPAIGN CHANGES
- added 1 new narrative level in the first half of the game
- added 3 new side-missions spanning 4 levels in total (playing as Steve) throughout the campaign, with the following balance changes introduced due to the total count of side missions rising from 5 to 8:
* Steve now receives less skill experience when performing various actions during side-missions
* the amount of bonus Learning Capacity in New Game+ from each playthrough has been increased from 2,000 to 3,000 points
* Learning Capacity is now granted to both Sean and Steve during Epilogue
* skill level experience requirements have been changed:
- LEVEL 1 - from 100 to 150
- LEVEL 3 - from 3,000 to 3,250
* reduced the amount of Trust gained for each side-mission completed, however the total amount of trust that can be gained for completing side-missions is now more than before (was 35%, now 40%)
- added a missing light switch on Oleander's Objective
- added a missing garage door switch on Oleander's Objective
- added two keycards to reach the money stash room on Mob Corporate Front
- if Gideon is not killed in neither Gideon's Place nor Theo's Police Precinct, then he, along with extra mercs, will show up in one of the Epilogue levels
- adjusted some level geometry in the Epilogue
- Steve will now taunt the enemy during combat while saving Sean's dad on Decrepit Industrial Area
- rearranged one of the rooms on Pablo's Hideout which fixes one of the enemies getting stuck on his patrol route
- gave radios to enemies on Road to Police Precinct
- starting a side-mission will no longer play the narration meant for the next main mission
- fixed incorrect dialogue between two enemies on Theo's Police Precinct if Dad is dead
- fixed incorrect magazine capacity on UMP-45 on Oleander's Objective
- fixed the breaker box on Gideon's Place not influencing one of the lights in the bathroom
- fixed Sean reacting to his own work as if it was Steve's on Mob Corporate Front
- fixed obstacles in one of the spots on Decrepit Industrial Area not providing sufficient cover from lamps, resulting in the stealth challenge for that part not functioning as intended
- fixed the garage door button not being assigned to a garage door on Politician's House
- fixed a crash that could occur in the Epilogue levels if Gideon was alive
- fixed incorrect nametags in a certain dialogue on Decrepit Industrial Area
- fixed two lights not being controlled by a light switch on Dilapidated Complex
'INTRAVENOUS' (IV1 REMASTER) CAMPAIGN CHANGES
- fixed one of the security guards in Epilogue being uncomfortably seated
- fixed being able to set Dealer on fire on Apartment Complex
- fixed being able to set Shopkeeper on fire on Shopkeeper's Mansion
- fixed an incorrectly setup security monitor on Drug Mob Casino
- fixed being able to carry certain cutscene actors after they'd die
- fixed a crash that could occur in the Epilogue
- added staged reloads to all weapons that use magazines:
* the stages are split up into several categories, with the most common ones being mag in, mag out, bolt release
* cancelling a reload by interacting with objects remembers the last stage and continues the reload from that point onward when the player chooses to continue the reload procedure
* can now interact with objects and perform melee strikes while reloading a weapon, which cancels the reload
* modders do not need to take any actions to use this feature - this feature should be backwards-compatible with all weapons (modded and not)
- stingers have been split up into two categories - "everyone is neutralized" and "everyone is dead"
- the "Everyone is dead" stinger is now louder, to be easier to hear during combat
- the game now uses a custom cursor, instead of the standard OS cursor
- added missing choke and knife kill Gideon animations
- certain cutscenes where the player looks in a certain direction no longer snap the player in that direction immediately
- frag grenades and motion sensor mines explosion sounds updated and now have greater difference in sound when they explode indoors VS outdoors
- goons, when remarking about how dark the surrounding area is, will no longer go to turn on light switches for lamps that are inside buildings while they are, for example, outside
- goons, when tripping after getting shot, now have a small time window within which they can still catch more bullets without having to enter targeting mode to finish them off
- goons' weapons, when they die, will now go flying, just like when they sometimes trip and fall
- updated the objective indicator present on the interface
- when a crash occurs while loading a Steam mod the game will now display the exact mod name that caused the crash on startup
- goon death animations are now slightly more varied
- crashlogs will now print the user's CPU model
- fixed UI colors not resetting to the default 'Collateral' palette when loading from one campaign into another without exiting to the main menu
- fixed being able to bug certain confrontation cutscenes by firing a flare gun at the target right before a cutscene would start
- fixed being able to bug the slo-mo by opening the inventory, pausing the game, and unpausing (in that order)
- fixed keychains/keycards without a proper display name setup showing in the inventory screen
- fixed the HUD not reappearing if opening the weapon selection menu while inside a vent while playing with a controller
- fixed various spread values not being reset when a weapon is holstered or equipped, resulting weapons temporarily having exaggerated recoil in certain cases, when picking them up off the floor or equpping from the inventory
- fixed the "everyone is dead" stinger being played in cases when it's not supposed to be
- fixed goons' dropped guns sometimes flying too far
- fixed missing Subsonic 4.6x30MM ammo in Polish localization
- fixed a crash that could occur on custom levels with a certain combination of NPC spawners
- fixed a bug that could cause doors to be impossible to interact with
- fixed dropped weapons sometimes getting stuck in world geometry by limiting their maximum physical size
OPTIMIZATIONS
- very minor reduction of memory usage
- improved the lighting culling system, which improves CPU and GPU performance by up to 25% (your mileage may vary!)
CONTROLLER CHANGES
- the camera controls have been reworked, with the old camera controls no longer available:
- when moving the camera around, it is locked to a radial offset
- by pressing & holding the camera stick you can adjust the maximum radius away from the player to position the camera to
- when in targeting mode, the camera can be moved around freely
- blocking all action inputs when in weapon or ammo selection menus (except the fire and aim triggers - those can still be used to exit the menu)
- can now cancel/close the weapon/ammo selection menus by clicking on the same button that opened it
- the triggers to fire and enter targeting mode no longer need to be pressed fully to perform their corresponding actions
- can now move in vent shafts by pushing the movement stick up or down
- firing a semi-auto weapon now requires depressing the trigger on the controller enough for the trigger to have been reset on the weapon itself
MAP EDITOR CHANGES
- fixed incorrect placement of omni_light_caster when placing it into the world
- fixed object counter not being imported when importing objects into the level
- fixed incorrect render depth saving/loading on map_decal class objects
- fixed a rare crash involving badly set-up patrol routes
- fixed incorrect classification of the disable_trigger cutscene action, resulting in inability to add it to cutscenes or scenes
- fixed the neutralize_enemies task (and its kill_enemies derivative) locking up if loading a savefile which was made at a point in time where there weren't any enemies on the level yet
- fixed the create_npc cutscene action not setting the NPC health level to the maximum of the provided experience level
- the neutralize_enemies task (and its kill_enemies derivative) will no longer finish as long as there are 0 enemies on the level
- burning_barrel class objects can now be manipulated using the toggle_light cutscene action and no longer misbehave on savefile loads when disabled at save time
Remember to report any issues you run into!
Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!
