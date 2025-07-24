 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19341048 Edited 24 July 2025 – 10:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Version 1.063 is now available including brand new updates!
- New PVP Leagues
- Option to mark items as favorites and view them only
- New Secret Talents (more coming soon)
- Option to buy Ninjutsu & Kenjutsu from Academy (skills coming soon)
- Option to upgrade Ninjutsu & Kenjutsu in the advanced academy (skills coming soon)

