 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 July 2025 Build 19341038 Edited 25 July 2025 – 03:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings from Com2uS.

 

Please read below for details on the v3.04.10 update.

■ v3.04.10 Update Notice

https://community.withhive.com/MLB9IRIVALS/en/board/9/11612

Thank you.


Changed files in this update

Depot 2569511
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link