- Some potential fixes for Mac display issues (Set to native retina display on first launch) to see if it helps with some reported issues there.
- Fixed text alignment under topics gui when using a controller.
- Fix for rare softlock at end of Ch8 When opening hatch in the pool.
- Also a sprite alignment fix in the same place.
- Fix for inventory not being hidden correctly in a Ch8 flashback.
- Fix for controller ring being placed incorrectly being visible in the same place.
- Mick's head flop in Ch8 now works with controller.
- Fixed some unclickable hotspots that showed up on hotspot highlighter.
- Fix for being able to get dressed over and over in the hospital.
- Tweaked walk-to position when offering a hot beverage to Alec.
- Fix for being able to walk all over the screen after restoring game in Ch3 collapsed Crypt.
- Walkable area fix out the front of the newspaper office.
- Added sprite and hotspot in Ch5 for soldier in underground corridor when he's knocked out.
- Fixed my own name in the credits lol.
- Mick can no longer say the caretaker's inside the office when he's not.
- Swapping answering machine tapes in a certain way no longer causes the description to be wrong.
