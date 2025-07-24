 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19340994
Update notes via Steam Community
Working through a bunch more bugs, don't mind me...

  • Some potential fixes for Mac display issues (Set to native retina display on first launch) to see if it helps with some reported issues there.
  • Fixed text alignment under topics gui when using a controller.
  • Fix for rare softlock at end of Ch8 When opening hatch in the pool.
  • Also a sprite alignment fix in the same place.
  • Fix for inventory not being hidden correctly in a Ch8 flashback.
  • Fix for controller ring being placed incorrectly being visible in the same place.
  • Mick's head flop in Ch8 now works with controller.
  • Fixed some unclickable hotspots that showed up on hotspot highlighter.
  • Fix for being able to get dressed over and over in the hospital.
  • Tweaked walk-to position when offering a hot beverage to Alec.
  • Fix for being able to walk all over the screen after restoring game in Ch3 collapsed Crypt.
  • Walkable area fix out the front of the newspaper office.
  • Added sprite and hotspot in Ch5 for soldier in underground corridor when he's knocked out.
  • Fixed my own name in the credits lol.
  • Mick can no longer say the caretaker's inside the office when he's not.
  • Swapping answering machine tapes in a certain way no longer causes the description to be wrong.


- Dave

