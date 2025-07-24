 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19340975 Edited 24 July 2025 – 10:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Release & Update!

・I wrote that I had obtained permission to use the video.

・I made the jump scare easier to understand.

Changed files in this update

